APHC-AJK discusses current situation of IOK

Islamabad, May 14 (KMS): A meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad, today, with General Secretary, Muhammad Hussain Khateeb in chair.

Current situation of occupied Kashmir was thoroughly discussed in the meeting. The participants of the meeting expressed serious concern over the killing of innocent Kashmiri people especially youth by the Indian troops. They said that India wanted to weaken the freedom sentiment of the people of the occupied territory by committing the worst kind of atrocities but it would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Hurriyat leaders said that according to the UN resolutions, Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute, adding that the UN had passed dozens resolutions on which India had also agreed. They said that the people of occupied Kashmir had rendered their precious lives for securing their right to self-determination and would never surrender before India. They added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till complete success.

The participants of the meeting reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve that the sacrifices of the Kashmiris would not be allowed go waste and the mission of Kashmiri martyrs would be accomplished at all costs.

The Hurriyat leaders, paying tributes to youth recently martyred by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, said that the youth were sacrificing their lives for the future of the Kashmiri people and Kashmiris were giving them due respect.

The meeting also condemned the killing of a civilian, Merajuddin Shah at the hands of Indian forces in Badgam and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

They also appealed to the UN Human Rights Commission to send its delegation to the territory for monitoring the situation and put pressure on India to stop atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Ishtiaq Hameed, Abdul Majeed Mir, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Nisar Mirza, Muhammad Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah and Imtiaz Wani participated in the meeting while Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Nazir Ahmad Karnai and Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood contacted through telephone.

