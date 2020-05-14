Badgam youth was murdered deliberately, without provocation: family

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the family of Merajuddin Shah, who was murdered in cold-blood by Indian Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Budgam district on Wednesday, have refuted the version of Indian forces and said that he was deliberately killed by the CRPF personnel.

Merajuddin Shah was killed after the CRPF personnel fired on his vehicle near Kawoosa in Narbal area of the district. His killing triggered anti-India protests in the area. Many people including two women were injured when Indian troops fired pellets and teargas to disperse the protestors. The women received pellet injuries in their eyes and they were shifted to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment. The authorities shut internet service in the area.

Indian police claimed that Merajuddin, who was driving a car with his uncle in the passenger seat, ignored signal was shot by a CRPF man at a checkpoint in Kawoosa Narbal area of the district.

However, Merajuddin’s uncle, Ghulam Hassan Shah, an assistant sub-inspector in Kashmir police, said that his nephew was murdered without any provocation. He said that the CRPF’s version was a blatant lie as bullets pierced the car from front side, which was stationery at that time.

Ghulam Hassan Shah said that the incident took place around 10.30am when his nephew was driving him to the police control room in Srinagar. “One side of road was blocked, by the Indian forces, so traffic from both directions was plying only on one side of the road,” he told media men.

He said, the policemen at the first check post allowed their vehicle to pass, however, the officer at the post signaled towards the soldier stationed on the second check post. “I couldn’t understand what that gesture was about,” he said and added, “Then the CRPF man suddenly pointed gun at us. We stopped the car and he opened fire at my nephew.”

Ghulam Nabi Shah, the victim’s father, also denied the police account, saying his son did not drive through any checkpoints and that soldiers first stopped him and then shot him.

Firdousa, an eyewitness, told media that the youth was killed deliberately. “He did no wrong”, she said. “An official told him something to which he replied that he had some emergency. They let him go but as he was getting into his vehicle, they shot him.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing as a cold-blooded murder and demanded stern action against those involved in such a heinous crime. He said that such incidents were a reflection of the fact that Kashmir was becoming a battlefield wherein the value of precious innocent lives was lost and forgotten

The spokesman demanded time-bound inquiry into the incident, describing it a condemnable act that deserves exemplary punishment.

Like this: Like Loading...