Badgam youth’s killing by Indian troops widely condemned

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of a civilian youth by Indian troops in Badgam district, yesterday.

The youth identified as Merajuddin Shah was killed after Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force fired on his vehicle near Kawoosa in Narbal area of the district.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in his statement in Srinagar said that the Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris with impunity and the world must take strict action against the Indian brutalities in the territory. He said that the people of Kashmir would always remember the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs and would leave no stone unturned to take their mission to its logical conclusion.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, in a statement in Srinagar condemned the worst human rights violations by the Indian forces. He said that Indian forces were committing the genocide of Kashmiris especially youth to suppress the freedom-loving people to give up resistance movement but they would continue their struggle till it reaches its logical conclusion. He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family of Merajuddin Shah.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement in Srinagar said that the hearts of every Kashmiri were bleeding as the Indian troops were killing the innocent youth in the territory on one pretext or the other. He said that under a well-planned conspiracy and in absence of any accountability a full-fledged war against people of Kashmir had been started with the aim of genocide of youth.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian leader, Advocate Agha Syed Muntazir, in a statement in Srinagar said that such acts could not suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front spokesman in a statement strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of Merajuddin Shah. He hailed the valiant people of occupied Kashmir for not compromising their just demand for freedom even amid the brutal use of force by India. The spokesman appealed to the international community to break its criminal silence and make India accountable for grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the killing of Badgam youth was another addition to the list of countless innocent youth killed by the troops in the occupied territory. He said that the use of brute force by the Indian troops should be an eye-opener for the world that how India was ruling the people of occupied Kashmir against their will and how it was holding the territory through the barrel of gun.

The Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami held fateha khwani in Islamabad town of the territory for the martyred youth, Merajuddin Shah. It deplored that the Indian troops were killing innocent people in the occupied territory. AJK President of Ummat-e-Islami, Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Islamabad said that such incidents were aimed at suppressing the popular sentiment on the ground. He also urged for immediate intervention of the global community over the escalating human rights violations in the valley.

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in statement in Islamabad condemned the fresh wave of terror unleashed across the territory by Indian troops. He deplored that the troops were killing innocent youth in the holy month of Ramadan. He said that killings, arrests, night raids and torture of the innocent Kashmiri youth could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement in occupied Kashmir.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Ahmad Wani, in his statement in Islamabad said that the Indian troops had intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory and were killing innocent people particularly youth during the so-called siege and search operations. He drew the attention of the international community to the rapidly spreading coronavirus in occupied Kashmir and demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

