Continued detention of Hurriyat leaders, activists condemned

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous has condemned the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists amid coronavirus pandemic.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that there were reports that many prisoners had been infected with coronavirus in Indian jails and it was something which was really a great cause of concern for the people of Kashmir, especially the relatives of the detainees.

He said that on one side the entire world was busy in saving the humanity from the COVID-19 pandemic and on the other, the Indian government had kept thousands of Hurriyat leaders and activists in different jails of India and the territory which was condemnable.

Khawaja Firdous deplored that the illegally detained Hurriyat leades and activists were being treated in jails inhumanly and were not being provided medical and other fundamental facilities.

The Hurriyat leader urged the international community to prevail upon India to immediately release all Kashmiri detainees from its jails. He said that India, under a planned conspiracy, was using all illegal tactics to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but would not succeed and the people of Kashmir would take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the world community to play its role in stopping the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and settle the lingering dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

