Gilani denounces brutal killing of youth by troops in Badgam

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of a civilian youth, Merajuddain Shah, by the troops of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Kawoosa area of Badgam, yesterday.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupational forces in their acts of state terrorism post Riaz Naikoo killing continued to target unarmed peaceful civilians of the occupied territory.

“I strongly condemn this fresh act of state terrorism by Indian occupational forces in Kashmir and call upon the peace loving nations across the world to hold India accountable for its gross human rights violations in Kashmir,” he said.

The APHC Chairman offered condolences to the bereaved family of the martyred youth. He stressed the need of greater unity among the Kashmiris in their fight for freedom and right to self-determination. He also cautioned that people of occupied Kashmir and Muslims around the world particularly Pakistan about the nefarious designs of the Indian state to link the peaceful freedom struggle of Kashmir with terrorism.

Syed Ali Gilani denounced the continued communications blockade in occupied Kashmir by India. He urged the people of the territory and their freedom fighting leadership to stand with each other in these testing times against this brutal oppression of New Delhi. “It is imperative for us to stay together and fight against this illegal occupation by India peacefully and with moral character,” he said.

The APHC Chairman also called upon the international community to fulfill its commitment of helping the people of Jammu and Kashmir in securing their inalienable right.

Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement also denounced in strong terms the brutal killing of Merajuddian without any reason and vandalisation of houses, beatings of residents, torture of people and other atrocities by Indian forces across occupied Kashmir, under the cover of coronavirus lockdown. He deplored that the Indian forces continued their brutal actions during the holy month of Ramadan and the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the Indian forces had made the lives of people more miserable by creating the atmosphere of fear and terror in the entire occupied territory.

The spokesman termed the killings, atrocities and destruction of property by the Indian forces as the worst display of state oppression. He said that the troops were committing genocide of the freedom-loving people of the territory. He paid glowing tributes to martyred Merajuddin Shah and expressed solidarity with his family. The spokesman appealed to the justice-loving countries of the world, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to take notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

