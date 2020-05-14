Gilani urges world to stop HR violations in IOK

Several injured in troops’ firing on protesters



Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of a youth, Merajuddain Shah, by Indian troops in Kawoosa area of Badgam district, yesterday.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the occupational forces were continuously y targeting peaceful Kashmiris. He called on peace-loving nations across the world to prevent India from committing gross human rights violations in Kashmir. Syed Ali Gilani also urged the international community to fulfill its commitment to facilitate the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum in a statement in Srinagar said that shooting and killing the youth at point blank range was an inhuman and brutal act of the Indian forces. The forum deplored that when the entire world was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the people of Kashmir were subjected to live under a state of constant fear and uncertainty.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Umar Aadil Dar, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Agha Syed Muntazir, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Ummat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e -Islami in their separate statements also condemned the killing of the youth.

The family members of Merajuddin Shah while talking to media in Srinagar refuted the claim by Indian police that he was killed in a fire by a CRPF man when he ignored signal at a checkpoint in Kawoosa Narbal area of the district. They said that Merajuddin was deliberately killed by the troops.

Meanwhile, several people including two women were injured when Indian troops and police personnel fired pellets and teargas shells on the people who were protesting against the killing of Merajuddin Shah by the troops at Kawoosa in Badgam district. Despite restrictions, hundreds of men and women took to the streets and chanted slogans like “Go India go back” and “We want freedom”.

Indian troops launched violent cordon and search operations in Kulgam and Islamabad districts. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of Yamrach and Khanabal areas and conducted house-to-house search operations.

The APHC-AJK chapter at a meeting in Islamabad, today, appealed to the UN Human Rights Commission to send a delegation to occupied Kashmir to monitor the appalling human situation in the territory. The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

On the other hand, speakers at an International Kashmir Virtual conference organized by Thereek-e-Kashmir, UK, said that Modi-led fascist Indian government was committing a step by step genocide of the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. The event was attended among others by the academics, researchers, social and civil rights activists and media persons from Turkey, India, Pakistan, Azad Kashmir, US, Canada, Middle East and Europe.

Like this: Like Loading...