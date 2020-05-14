Hurriyat forum denounces killing of youth at point blank range

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the cold-blooded murder of 24-year old Merajuddin Shah by Indian troops in Badgam district.

The forum in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the shooting and killing of youth by CRPF personnel at point blank range while he was travelling along with his uncle in his car as an inhuman act. “For the past thirty years, Kashmir keeps witnessing such brutality from time to time with no accountability,” the statement added.

The Hurriyat forum demanded that the perpetrators of the brutal crime should be held accountable and punished accordingly. It also condemned the excessive use of force on people protesting against this gruesome murder.

At a time when the entire world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the people of Kashmir have been subjected to a constant state of fear and uncertainty, the forum said and added that Hurriyat leadership was under detention while thousands of Kashmiri youth from various walks of life were languishing in Indian jails.

Besides, the statement added that the local media was under tremendous pressure at the hand of the occupational authorities. It also denounced the repeated internet and communication gag.

