Indian troops launch CASOs in Kulgam and Islamabad districts



Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops have launched violent cordon and search operations in Kulgam and Islamabad districts.

The troops cordoned off Yamrach area of Kulgam district, last night, and launched searches. The troops sealed all the entry and exit points of the area.

A senior Indian police officer talking to media claimed that the exchange of fire between Indian forces and mujahideen is going on in the area.

The Indian troops also launched a similar operation in Khanabal area of Islamabad district.

The military operations in both the areas continued till last reports.

