IOK authorities extend detention of Shah Faesal under PSA

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have extended detention of former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) by three months.

Shah Faesal, who has been under detention since August, last year, after the Modi government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir, was booked under the PSA in February this year. His detention was extended barely hours before it was to come to an end on Wednesday.

The PSA allows the occupation authorities to keep a person under detention for up to two years without trial.

Shah Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13 and 14, last year, and flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained.

