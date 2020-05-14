Moosvi denounces killing, ransacking of properties

Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Anjuman Shaire Shian President, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has denounced the killing of a youth, Merajuddin Shah in cold blood and subsequent ransacking of the properties of the locals by Indian troops in different areas of Badgam district.

Agha Moosvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said dehumanization of the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian occupational forces has crossed all its limits.

“This approach is only going to give acceleration to the vicious cycle of violence and no one is going to gain anything from such measures,” he warned.

The APHC leader while deploring the Indian brutalities extended solidarity with affected people of the district.

