Srinagar, May 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, one more person died of coronavirus taking the number of such deaths from the infectious disease in the territory to 11.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a 72-year-old man from Jammu died of the viral infection.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases in occupied Kashmir till now is 1013. Of those 874 are in the Kashmir Valley, 97 in Jammu division and 42 in Ladakh region.

Like this: Like Loading...