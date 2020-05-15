Ali Raza Syed praises EU report on Indian controversial policies

Brussels, May 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed, has lauded the latest report of European Parliamentary Research Service (EPRS) concerning situation in occupied Kashmir and controversial policies of the Modi’s government regarding minorities living in India.

The report prepared by the staff of the research section (EPRS) of the European Parliament said after the recommencement of second consecutive tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party after its success in the May 2019 general elections, the situation in India regarding democracy, tolerance, rule of law, and managing patchwork of cultures and religions had been changing in recent months under the impact of an ever-increasing Hindu nationalist grip on society and politics.

The report said that after occupied Kashmir lost its special status, the Indian government adopted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which prompted protests and divisions across India, as, according to both internal and external observers, citizenship would be determined along religious criteria, which risks undermining the country’s traditional secularism. It has further increased the Muslim community’s fear of discrimination, the report maintained.

The report pointed out that communal tensions flared into violence in late February 2020 in Delhi, claiming 53 lives. “Communal violence has increased, as have violence and discrimination against religious minorities. The 2019 World Press Freedom Index has highlighted violence against journalists as one of the most striking characteristics of the current state of press freedom in the country,” it added.

About the situation in occupied Kashmir, the report also gave reference of June 2018 and 2019, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ reports on Kashmir criticizing the excessive use of force by Indian troops in the territory.

The EU’s research report said, when in early August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its autonomy through the repeal of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, the move was preceded by a vast deployment of troops to the territory and he detention of thousands of political leaders and activists. “Telephone and internet services were cut off. The privileges of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been withdrawn; new political formations enjoying governmental support and potentially threatening the dominance of the region’s traditional political demography have emerged; and a new law on domicile in Jammu and Kashmir has appeared,” it said.

It is important to mention that the EPRS’ report is prepared for, and addressed to, the Members and staff of the European Parliament as background material to assist them in their parliamentary work.

Meanwhile, welcoming the report, the Chairman Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed, in a statement said, the EU’s report is based on facts. The report is very important as it has clearly acknowledged the reports about the atrocities in occupied Kashmir, he said.

The KCEU Chairman said, Indian government is not only involved in large scale human rights violations in occupied Kashmir but it has also been involved in threatening religion minorities throughout India.

He called upon the international community especially the UN and EU to force the Indian government to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and different parts of India. Particularly about Jammu and Kashmir, Ali Raza Syed made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and it is duty of the international community to play its role for an eternal resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...