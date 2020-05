Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Shaikh Parvez Ahmed, the father of noted Kashmiri human rights defender, Khurram Parvez, passed away in Srinagar. He was 69.

Khurram Parvez in a post on his facebook page wrote that his father died after brief period of illness. He fought with his ailments and all the difficulties in his life with grace and subtle courage, he added.

The funeral prayers of the deceased will be offered today at his residence at Gupkar Road at 7:45 pm.

