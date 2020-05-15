FM Qureshi reiterates Pakistan’s support for Kashmir cause

Islamabad, May 15 (KMS): Pakistan has reiterated its full support to people of occupied Kashmir, struggling for their right to self-determination for several decades.

Speaking in the Senate, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the whole nation is united on the Kashmir dispute and Pakistan will continue to highlight unabated human rights violations in occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops at every world forum.

He said Kashmiris are facing siege for the last nine months and they are being denied of their basic rights.

The Minister said Indian forces have started massacre of innocent Kashmiri people in guise of coronavirus and their bodies are also not being handed over to their heirs.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi criticized the mentality of Modi-led government for pursuing the Hindutva ideology and for blaming the Muslims for the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said Indian government wants to impose Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh agenda in occupied Kashmir.

He urged the international community to force India to lift the worst form of restrictions in the occupied territory and allow the delivery of medicines and food to the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, on the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

He highlighted that human rights violations were continuing unabated and concerns had intensified about spread of the infection due to restrictions on information dissemination and unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies situation in occupied Kashmir.

