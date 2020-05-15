Indian troops use brute force on protesters in IOK

Srinagar, May15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops and police used brute force and fired teargas shells on protesters in Islamabad and Pulwama districts.

Indian forces fired teargas shells after a massive anti-India protest was held in Hassanpora Tawila area of Islamabad district. People defied restrictions imposed by Indian troops during cordon and operation in the area and staged anti-India demonstrations, eyewitness told media men.

Massive anti-India protests also took place in Rahmoo and Muran areas of Pulwama district against the killing of the youth by Indian troops. People took to streets and staged a protest in Rahmoo. They chanted high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

Indian paramilitary and police personnel used brute force and fired pellets and teargas shells on protesters, triggering clashes. The protests were going on when reports last came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police beat up and injured a girl in the premises of a quarantine centre at Nagam Chadoora in Budgam district. The relatives of the people put in quarantine said that the administration was delaying conducting of test and was not declaring the tests of quarantined persons. They added that the samples were taken on 12th May at Udhampur but the test reports were still awaited.

Eyewitnesses said that a 19-year-old girl was injured after Indian police beat her up. She was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

A series of videos of this incident have gone viral. In one of the videos, a cop can be seen chasing and hurling abuses on a local.

Like this: Like Loading...