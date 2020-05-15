JKPL denounces Indian atrocities on IOK people

Islamabad, May 15 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has strongly denounced the Indian troops’ atrocities including killing, arrests, and destruction of properties during the so-called cordon and search operations in occupied Kashmir.

The JKPL in a video conference meeting held in Islamabad, today, with Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rahmani, in chair, deplored that the Indian troops in the occupied territory had broken all the record of tyranny and brutality.

The participants of the meeting said that India was trying to force the people of occupied Kashmir to give up their right to self-determination and remain silent but it would never succeed in its sinister designs. They said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till complete success.

The JKPL sent a message to India that the Kashmiri people had nourished the liberation movement live with their blood for the last over seven decades and would continue their struggle till the presence of a single Indian soldier in the territory.

The JKPL leaders paid glowing tributes to Kashmiri youth, Merajuddin, who was martyred by the troops in Kawoosa area of Badgam district. They deplored that the Indian troops were killing the innocent people in the territory at a time when the entire world was fighting deadly coronavirus.

The JKPL leaders said that the Indian rulers and their army had turned occupied Kashmir into a full-fledged prison, holding 8 million people and depriving them of their basic necessities of life. They appealed to of the United Nations and the international community to increase pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The participants of the meeting also denounced the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, and said that he was not being provided medical facilities in jail, which was condemnable.

The JKPL General Secretary, Molvi Ahmed Rathar, Chief Organizer Professor Ahmed Sheikh, Engineer Fayaz, Pervez Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Molvi Rafique, Bilal Ahmed and other party leaders attended the meeting from occupied Kashmir.

