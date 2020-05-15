Stranded IOK people seek evacuation

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): Hundreds of Kashmiris including students and labourers stranded in India and other countries due to coronavirus lockdown have sought their evacuation.

Around 500 students from occupied Kashmir are stranded in Aligarh, India, due to COVID-19 lockdown. A group of students of Aligarh Muslim University told Srinagar-based media men over phone that they had been stuck for the last two months due to lockdown and desperately wanted to return home.

Basharat Saleem, a student of AMU said that they had been trying to contact various helpline numbers and emails but they had not received any response.

Another student said that their families were worried about their safety and health. “There are some students who are living in rented accommodations and are facing shortage of money besides other essential commodities,” he added.

Around 100 students, teachers and labourers from occupied Kashmir, stranded in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have urged the authorities in occupied Kashmir to make arrangements for their return to home.

“We are 80 students and teachers besides labourers stranded in UP and have nowhere to go,” a student Mudasir Ahmed Mir, said.

On the other hand, over 1,100 people from occupied Kashmir are stranded in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per reports hundreds of labourers, employees, patients and families from several areas of the occupied territory, working in Dubai, have been stranded for past 50 days and urged the Indian government to evacuate them as they were running short of resources.

All the stranded people complained that they were facing immense difficulties and appealed to the authorities to arrange special flights from Dubai to Kashmir.

Similarly, hundreds of Kashmiris stranded in Saudi Arabia have appealed for their repatriation. The stranded people are at present accommodated at facilities in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh.

