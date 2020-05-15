‘Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to regional peace’

Srinagar, May 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, has said that unresolved Kashmir dispute is a threat to regional peace.

Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Kashmir wanted peaceful settlement of the lingering dispute. He said that the Kashmiri people had given huge sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and would never compromise on their rights.

He also condemned the killing of an innocent youth, Merajuddin Shah, by Indian forces in Badgam and appealed to the world community to come forward and help stop the killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir.

Javaid Ahmed Mir also demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

