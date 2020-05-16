Al-Moosvi greets Muslims on Shab-e-Qadr

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian Jammu and Kashmir, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has greeted the Muslims on Shab-e-Qadr.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, who has been under house detention for the last nine months, in a statement issued in Srinagar said this merciful night is a special gift from Allah Almighty to the believers and the main aspect of the greatness of the blessed night is the revelation of the Holy Qur’an. He added that at a time when the whole world was in the grip of a deadly pandemic, corona, it is necessary that Muslims should always pray for Allah’s mercy and protection.

Agha Hassan urged the people of occupied Kashmir to perform the worships of Shab-e-Qadr in their homes and maintain social distances as advised by the medical experts to prevent the spread of deadly disease of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement in Srinagar deplored the continued illegal house arrest of Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi. He said that the religious sentiments of the people were being severely hurt by keeping Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi under house arrest even during the holy month of Ramadan.

