Amidst lockdown in IOK; Muslims help perform last rites of Sikh from India

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, at a time when Kashmiris are being hounded in every part of India, the Muslims of Ganderbal district of the territory kept their religious values high by arranging for the last rites of a Sikh youth.

Ranvir Singh, in his 30s, a carpenter from Gurdaspur district of Indian Punjab, fell ill and died in Ganderbal. After efforts to transport his body to home failed due to lockdown in the occupied territory failed, the local residents managed his last rites.

“We had contacted his family in Punjab so that the body could be taken to his village but soon phones and internet were shut across the Valley and we lost contact with the family. Locals and his relatives here decided that we will conduct his last rites here,” Waseem Ahmad, a local resident, told media.

Waseem said that villagers had no idea about how to go about performing the last rites. “We asked his colleagues and his cousins in Ganderbal what needs to be done. Villagers arranged everything and rites were conducted as per their religious customs,” he said.

The residents said that as they learnt about death of Ranvir Singh, some local youth volunteered and collected money from the villagers.

“Some of the money collected was transferred to the family’s account,” a villager said.

One of the colleagues of Ranvir said in a video that they were thankful to the people who had given them love and helped them. “They are all my own people,” he added.

