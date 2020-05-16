China reiterates its stance on Kashmir

Beijing, May 16 (KMS): China has reiterated that its position on the issue of Kashmir was consistent.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian while responding to question asked by APP during weekly briefing, regarding Indian External Affairs Ministry’s stance stated that China’s position on the issue of Kashmir was consistent and there was no change it it.

While expressing concern over Indian troops’ continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in occupied Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on Pakistani side, Zhao Lijian said that these violations could be a threat to the regional peace and security.

The spokesperson said that as a neighbor to both Pakistan and India, China always believed that peaceful coexistence serve the fundamental interests of both countries.

He said we call on the parties concerned to exercise restraint and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

He also rejected the objection raised by New Delhi over the construction of Diamer-Bhasha dam and said economic cooperation between China and Pakistan was aimed at promoting economic development and improving the well-being of the local population.

Like this: Like Loading...