Covid ‘Harassment’ Against Muslims In India Unfortunate: US

Washington, May 16 (KMS): The US has seen unfortunate reports of COVID-19 related “rhetoric and harassment” against the Muslim community in India, a top American diplomat has said, asserting that it has been exacerbated by fake news and misinformation shared on social media.

Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, stated this while briefing reporters on the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities throughout the world.

“In India, we have seen reports of unfortunate COVID-19-related rhetoric and harassment, particularly against the Muslim community. This has been exacerbated by fake news reports, misinformation being shared via social media. There have also been instances of Muslims being attacked for allegedly spreading the coronavirus,” Brownback said during a conference call.

Turning to the plight of the religious minorities in other parts of the world, Brownback said it was a “tough situation” for them.

“It is a tough situation for a lot of religious minorities in various places around the world,” he said, adding that the problems tend to fall into about five categories.

Brownback said in Sri Lanka, families of several Muslims who have died from COVID-19 were forced to have them cremated as per the government policy, which is not based on the WHO guidelines and is against their religious beliefs.

The government’s response to the COVID-19 crisis has also sparked anti-Muslim sentiment in some quarters, he said.

The state department would soon put out its report on international religious freedom, he said.

The report will start the time clock on the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s ultimate determinations on Countries of Particular Concern or watch list countries. A recent recommendation by US Commission on International Religious Freedom would be noted and has been noted as well, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...