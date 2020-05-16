DFP condemns surge in violence by Indian troops against IOK people

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed grave concern over growing violence against civilians, vandalism and killing of innocent people by Indian troops.

A DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar today said that Indian troops were deliberately destroying the property of the people of the occupied territory. He said that amidst coronavirus, Kashmiris were being subjected to severe torture during siege and search operations.

The spokesman strongly denounced the recent killing of a youth and destruction of public properties by Indian forces in Badgam district. He said that during the vicious operation at Nasrullahpora village in Badgam, the Indian Army personnel barged into houses and destroyed household items besides plundering a number of shops.

The DFP spokesman urged the international community to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their unalienable right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...