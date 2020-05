Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police and troops arrested five youth from central Kashmir’s Badgam district, today.

The police and troops arrested the youth identified as Zahoor Wani, Muhammad Younis Mir, Muhammad Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Ahmed Sheikh and Abdul Rehman Lone during a search operation at Arizal in Khansahib area of the district.

The police have dubbed the youth as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

