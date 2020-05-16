Indian police man killed in an attack in IOK

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was killed in an attack in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday (May 16).

According to details, the head constable of Indian police was killed after unknown gunmen fired indiscriminately upon a joint Naka party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed at Main chowk in Frisal in Yaripora area of Kulgam.

In the firing, a police personnel, identified as head constable Mohammad Amin Bagat, sustained grievous gunshots and succumbed to his injuries.

