Indian troops continue operations in occupied Kashmir

Modi has started bloody game against Muslims of India, IOK

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory, adding to the miseries of the residents already suffering immensely due to unrelenting military siege for the last over nine months.

The troops continued their operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Baramulla, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and other areas of the occupied territory. The residents of these areas told media-persons that the troops have made their life a living hell. They said that the forces’ personnel barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and ransack the household goods. Indian police and troops arrested five youth from Arizal in Khansahib area of Badgam district, today.

The Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had started a bloody game under the cover of COVID-19 against Muslims in India and Kashmir.

APHC leader, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops had intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party in its statement appealed to the international community to take cognizance of Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and put pressure on New Delhi to resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their unalienable right to self-determination.

India’s notorious National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against six persons, including three martyred youth, on the false charges of their involvement in the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Anil Parihar and his brother in 2018. Parihar brothers were shot dead by unidentified attackers outside their house in Kishtwar town of Jammu region on 1st of November, 2018.

On the other hand, the Member of UK Parliament, Judith Cummins, in a statement in London expressed serious concern over the human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, particularly since August, last year, when India revoked the special status of the territory. She said that the British government must play its role in securing a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through facilitating genuine dialogue between India and Pakistan for a safe and peaceful future of Kashmir.

A top American diplomat has said that the US has seen unfortunate reports of COVID-19 related “rhetoric and harassment” against the Muslim community in India. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, briefing reporters during a conference call on the impact of COVID-19 on religious minorities throughout the world said that there had also been instances of Muslims being attacked for allegedly spreading the coronavirus.

