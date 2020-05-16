India’s NIA files charge sheet against 6 persons in IOK

Jammu, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against six persons, including three martyred youth, on the false charges of their involvement in the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Anil Parihar and his brother, in Kishtwar in 2018.

The chargesheet filed in a special court in Jammu named Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt and Azad Hussain Bagwan and charged them with various provisions of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA has labeled these persons as Over Ground Workers of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The agency also named three youth, Haroon Abbas Wani, Osama-bin-Javid and Zahid Hussain, in the chargesheet as accused. However, all of them were killed by Indian troops during various cordon and search operations from September 2019 to January 2020.

Parihar and his brother were killed by unidentified attackers outside their house in Kishtwar town of Jammu region on November 01, 2018.

