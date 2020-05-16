36 including 25 from Kulgam village test +ve for COVID-19, IOK tally 1048

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): Thirty six people including 25 from a single village in Kulgam district tested positive in Indian ocupied Kashmir taking the number of positive cases in occupied territory to 928 and Jammu and Kashmir tally has spiked to 1048.

Among the fresh cases in Kashmir, 25 are from Kulgam, 3 from Srinagar, six from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama and Bandipora districts. With these fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir has now 1048 positive cases including 928 in Kashmir.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq Jan, told media that 1724 samples were processed on Friday and 1210 have been completed while 514 are still under process. He said that 8 tested positive for the COVID-19.

They include six from Baramulla and one each from Pulwama and Bandipora districts.

A 22-year woman from village Ghuat Tikno in district Pulwama who is contact of a Corona person tested positive. A 23-year-old woman from Nadihal in Bandipora district who has travel history of Delhi also tested positive.

Those from Baramulla who tested positive for COVID-19 include 40-year-old man, 9-year-old boy, 11-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman from Tangmarg area of Baramulla. They all have travel history of Delhi.

A 20-year-old man from Sopore area of Baramulla district with travel history of Bengaluru also tested positive. A 28-year old man from Mirgund in district Baramulla with travel history tested positive.

Nodal officer Government Medical College Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan told Excelsior that out of 655 samples processed at CD Hospital Srinagar’s Microbiology Lab, 12 tested positive for Coronavirus.

They include a 45-year-old man from Samba but living in Srinagar in a guest house in Rajbagh area of Srinagar. He is gatekeeper at the GMC Srinagar. A 29-year-old woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar who is admitted to Surgical ICU SMHS hospital and a student from Kulgam district with travel history also tested positive at the CD hospital laboratory Srinagar.

In Kulgam district, 25 people from a Chattabal village today tested positive for the Coronavirus. The tests were conducted at Army’s Northern Command Headquarters hospital in Udhampur. These people are in administrative quarantine at Pulwama and are being shifted to an isolation. They had arrived in Kashmir recently and were quarantined.

After the woman admitted in the SMHS hospital tested positive, at least 20 hospital staff including doctors and nurses besides some patients have been quarantined.

