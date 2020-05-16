JKYSF condemns Indian brutalities in IOK

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) has condemned the Indian brutalities including killings and the cordon and search operations in the holy month of Ramadan in the territory.

The JKYSF in a meeting held in Srinagar thoroughly discussed the current political situation and the ongoing movement for the right to self-determination.

Addressing the meeting, the JKYSF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, termed the Kashmir dispute as an unfinished agenda of the partition in 1947. “None of the basic three parties to this dispute, India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, are in a position to avoid any untoward consequences of this visible danger in South Asia,” he warned.

He said that Kashmir was an internationally-recognized dispute and the United Nations had passed several resolutions, calling for its settlement. He said that India had used every tactic to crush the Kashmiris’ indigenous liberation movement but badly failed

The meeting called for resolving the lingering dispute through holding of a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN.

The forum showed its grave concern over the plight of the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the noted mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo, who was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama district on May 6.

The meeting was attended by Chief Organiser, Ghulam Rasool Kaloo, Coordinator, Tawseef Ahmed, spokesman, Shafique Khan, Faisal Ahmed, Advocate Zia, Manzoor Khan, Angad Singh Khalsa and other activists of the forum.

Like this: Like Loading...