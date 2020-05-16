Modi has started bloody game against Muslims of India, IOK: Naqash

Srinagar, May 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has said that the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has started a bloody game under the cover of COVID-19 against Muslims in India and Kashmir which is a matter of grave concern.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that mere condemnation by the international community was not enough but it needed to put pressure on India to stop the game being played against the Muslims.

He warned that the killing of innocent and unarmed youth in occupied Kashmir and maiming them through pellets were intolerable. He added that the people of the territory would never give up their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

He said that the Modi government’s anti-Kashmiri and anti-Muslim policies had exposed its dreaded communal face before the world. He added that the international community had realized that the claim of largest democracy by India was false.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, in his statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops had intensified their atrocities in the occupied territory. He said that during the cordon and search operations and house searches, innocent youth were being killed and freedom-loving people were arrested and tortured.

He said that the occupation authorities had snatched all basic rights including the right to life, freedom of expression and performing religious obligations from the people of Kashmir but the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...