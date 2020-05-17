India is killing innocent people in IOK: Majeed Malik

Islamabad, May 17 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Moment (JKPM), Abdul Majeed Malik has deplored that India has intensified its oppressive policies in occupied Kashmir and is killing innocent people on daily basis.

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the Indian Army wanted to strengthen its hold on Kashmir by martyring the Kashmiri youth as they are resisting the illegal occupation of India over their motherland.

He deplored that, on one hand, people all over the world were in the grip of deadly coronavirus and, on the other, the Indian government, under the guise of the pandemic is committing genocide of Kashmiris in the territory

He said India is spreading terror in the border areas of the occupied territory through RSS so that like 1947 and 1965 Muslims leave the area and migrate to Pakistan and India replace them with people from India to change its demography.

Abdul Majeed Malik said that the people of Kashmir would neither allow such conspiracies to succeed nor would it permit them to betray with the blood of Kashmiri martyrs.

He reiterated that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for achieving the incomplete mission of martyrs for which they sacrificed their lives.

