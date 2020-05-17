IOK student suspended over social media posts in Dehradun

Dehradun, India, May 17 (KMS): The authorities at a private engineering college in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, have suspended a Kashmiri girl student over her alleged social media posts.

The girl is student of BTech (Civil Engineering third year) at the Jai Bhagwan Institute of Technology (JBIT), and belongs to Srinagar, occupied Kashmir.

As per the suspension notice issued by the director of the institution, the engineering student, Mohsina Showkat, has been suspended from the college with immediate effect.

College deputy registrar, Dinesh Agarwal admitted that the girl had denied the allegations saying that the ID shown in the post did not belong to her, but her photograph has been used.

