Musthaq denounces 4th PSA on rights defender Untoo

Islamabad, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Vice Chairman, Mushtaqul Islam has strongly condemned Indian occupational authorities for slapping fourth draconian Public Safety Act on rights defender and forum Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Untoo.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo was arrested on 5th August 2019 when India robbed Kashmiries of their fundamental rights by abrogating Article 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution.

Mushtaqul Islam in a statement said the charges in the 4th PSA are the same, which were mentioned in the previous three PSAs but the Indian judiciary acting on the instructions of the authorities has failed to give justice to the detained human rights defender.

He said that since Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had been successfully exposing the human rights violations by India in the occupied territory before the world for years, so he was being subjected to political vendetta.

He appealed to all international human rights organisations to put pressure on India for the release Mushammad Ahsan Untoo and other innocent Kashmiries languishing in different Indian jails for the past many months and years.

Like this: Like Loading...