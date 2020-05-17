Two youth martyred, Indian soldier killed in IOK

Hundreds forced to spend night in the open

Jammu, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Doda district of Jammu region, today.

Indian Army claimed that the youth were killed during an encounter with the troops in Gundana area of Doda town. An Indian soldier was also killed in an attack during the operation in the same area. In another incident, an Indian policeman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Yaripora area of Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people including women and children were forced to spend the whole night in the open during an 18-hour long cordon and search operation by Indian troops in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district. Contingents of Indian Army, Special Operations Group and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force drove in armoured vehicles to Islamabad and laid a siege around Lal Chowk area of the town. The troops during door-to-door search operations subjected inmates to brutal torture.

Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated that his party would continue to work for a broad-based unity for the freedom cause. He said that Tehreek-e-Hurriyat was not just an organization but a revolutionary movement which was working for the glory of Islam, freedom of Kashmir from India’s forcible occupation and unity.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum Chairman, Umar Adil Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded the release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists from Indian jails before Eid-ul-Fitr.

On the other hand, the authorities of a private engineering college at Dehradun in Uttarakhand state of India suspended a Kashmiri girl student over her alleged social media posts. The decision was taken despite the college deputy registrar, Dinesh Agarwal, admitted that the girl had denied the allegations saying that the ID shown in the post did not belong to her.

International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Vice Chairman, Mushtaqul Islam in a statement in Islamabad strongly condemned the Indian authorities for slapping fourth draconian Public Safety Act on rights defender Mohammad Ahsan Untoo. Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Majeed Malik deplored that India had intensified its oppressive policies in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...