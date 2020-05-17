Women, children forced to spend night outdoor during CASO

Srinagar, May 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of women and children along with hundreds of locals were forced to spend night in the open during 18-hour long cordon and search operations (CASOs) launched by Indian forces in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district.

Contingents of Indian Army, Special Operations Group (SOG) and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) drove in armored vehicles to main Islamabad town on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and laid a siege around several localities in Lal Chowk area of the town.

The forces’ personnel started door-to-door search operations in Mehmaan Mohalla, Kotwal Gali and Dangerpora and asked the locals to assemble around Lal Chowk.

“The inmates were taken out and asked to assemble at Lal Chowk. They spent entire night under open sky,” eyewitnesses said. Due to the overnight search operation, many residents including women and children spent night in the open.

Meanwhile, a search operation was also carried out by the troops in Lassipora area of the neighbouring Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...