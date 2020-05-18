COVID-19 toll reaches 14 as two more die in IOK

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two more persons, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in the past two days raising the number of such deaths in the territory to 14.

A 75 year old Covid-19 patient from Hillar area of Kokernag in Islamabad district died at CD Hospital in Srinagar, today. Earlier, a 29-year-old woman from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar died of the coronavirus infection at the same hospital on Sunday.

With these two deaths, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in occupied Kashmir has risen to 14. Out of these deaths, 12 are from the Kashmir Valley and two from the Jammu region. The Srinagar district has reported 5 deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla (3), Islamabad (2) while one each has been reported in Bandipora, Budgam, Udhampur, and Jammu districts.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in occupied Kashmir till now stands at 1226 out of which 1035 are in the Kashmir Valley, 148 in Jammu region and 43 in Ladakh region.

