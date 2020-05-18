Indian diplomat summoned over LoC violations by India

Islamabad, May 18 (KMS): A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Khuiratta Sector, on Sunday, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, 37 years old Muhammad Shafi, son of Khushi Muhammad, resident of Jijot village, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. In 2020, India has so far committed 1081 LoC violations.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and were also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

