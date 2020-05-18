Indian troops launch cordon and search operations in IOK

CASOs meant to ruin education, economy of Kashmir: Experts

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

Huge contingents of troops sealed all entry and exit points in Muran and Ashmandar areas of Pulwam district, this morning, and conducted door-to-door search operations. Besides vandalism, they harassed and terrorized the residents.

Political analysts who keep a close watch on the developments in occupied Kashmir are of the opinion that India under a well-planned conspiracy was ruining education, tourism industry, agriculture, fruit, trade, transport and handicrafts of the Kashmiri people through frequently conducted cordon and search operations particularly in all Muslim dominated areas of Kashmir valley and Jammu including Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch districts.

Besides making the life of a common Kashmiri a hell, they said, these CASOs are meant to break the resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom.

Meanwhile, civil society members while expressing serious concern over the harassment and arrest of youth during the operations urged the International community to take serious notice of the worst political and human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

