Kashmiri businessman thrashed by goons in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 18 (KMS): A Kashmiri businessman was thrashed by a gang of goons in Mumbai in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Mohammad Adnan, 25, a businessman from Srinagar, was intercepted by three men on the street when he was returning to his apartment in the Mohammad Ali Road area of the city at around midnight. He had gone out to buy bread and Pulav for Sehri.

Media reported, shortly after the incident, Adnan said as he was about to reach his apartment, he saw a group of men having a squabble with a food delivery boys from Zamoto, an Indian restaurant. “While I was entering the building, one of the men grabbed me by my throat,” Adnan said, adding “They left the Zamoto guy aside and started beating me. They tore apart my shirt.”

Adnan, who has beard and a skull cap, said that the men abused him and called him names using communal and regional slurs. “They addressed me with a refrain, you Kashmiris are like this,” he added.

After the incident, Adnan called the police and his neighbour for help.

He said he later came to know that the attackers share the same building where he lives.

