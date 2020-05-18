Kashmiris forced to live under military lockdown: ARP

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Rafa Party has said that the Kashmiris have been forced to live in a state of constant military lockdown since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August, last year.

The party said this during a meeting, which was held in Srinagar with its Acting President, Ghulam Ahmed Azad, in chair.

The meeting discussed, in detail, the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, which has particularly developed during the past nine months. It maintained that the lives of the Kashmiri people had been made miserable as a result of heavy presence of Indian troops and frequent cordon and search operations.

While denouncing the killing and arrest of highly educated youth by the troops, the party reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the struggle for the Kashmir cause, against all odds.

Special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs on the occasion. All members of the party working committee attended the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...