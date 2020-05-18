Release of all IOK prisoners demanded to avert corona infection

Jammu, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement has called for an immediate release of all political prisoners, lodged in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement issued in Jammu said that at a time when COVID-19 was playing havoc around the world and prisoners were being released unconditionally to reduce the risk of being infected, India had kept thousands of Kashmiris imprisoned in jails.

He said a large number of Kashmiri detainees mostly youth are languishing in the jails despite the ravages of the virus. Among these prisoners, he added, are several old and ailing prisoners, who have been kept without proper medication and facility. He called upon the human rights bodies to play their role in securing the release of Kashmiri prisoners.

