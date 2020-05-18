Rich tributes paid to martyred Kashmiri youth Tahir Butt

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Hurriyat leaders Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui have paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri youth, Tahir Ahmed Butt, who was martyred by Indian troops in Doda district of Jammu, the other day.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai while talking to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat AJK chapter Convener, Ghulam Muhammad Safi over phone from Srinagar said that all martyrs including Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo and Tahir Ahmad Butt were like his children. He maintained that that the sacred blood of the Kashmiri martyrs would serve as a lamp in the path to freedom. He said, the blood of martyr Tahir has been entrusted in the form of great trust and said that great sacrifices were being offered for a great cause, which is freedom from India’s illegal occupation.

The illegally detained Chairman of the Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued from the jail expressed solidarity with the family members of the martyred youth and said that the best way to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs was to continue their mission till its logical conclusion. He pointed out that the participation of a large number of people in the funerals of Kashmiri martyrs was eye-opening for the international community and the Indian government. He said that the Indian forces were constantly targeting the Kashmiris to prevent them from continuing their struggle for freedom.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi urged the peace-loving nations of the world to stop India from committing grave human rights violations and massacre of unarmed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. He appealed to the UN Human Rights Commission to send a delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to review the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui while paying tributes to Tahir Ahmed Butt said that the martyr was a real hero of the freedom struggle and the people of Kashmir were indebted to the heroic struggle of such heroes.

He said Kashmiri youth are fighting with a mighty occupation force with utmost courage and determination and are sacrificing their precious lives for the cause of Islam and freedom. “The real and honest tribute to our great martyrs would be that we remain steadfast in our pledge to fight this illegal and illegitimate occupation tooth and nail,” Bilal Sidiqui said and offered his sincere sympathies to the family members of martyr Tahir.

