Tributes paid to Molvi Farooq, Khawaja Lone, Hawal martyrs

Naqshbandi urges UN to facilitate Kashmir settlement

Srinagar, May 18 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) has paid glorious tributes to prominent martyred resistance leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Awami Action Committee in a statement issued in Srinagar said, various commemorative functions including special prayers meetings, blood donation and free medical camps and seminars are held every year to pay tributes Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and the martyrs of Hawal, but all these programmes stand deferred in the wake of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AAC said Maulvi Farooq was the son of the soil who dedicated his whole life to carry forward the mission of propagating Islamic teachings and values and to realize the political will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. While pursuing this mission, the statement added, he sacrificed his life on May 21, 1990 at the young age of 46.

It is worth mentioning here that Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen after barging into his residence in Srinagar on 21st May in 1990. On the same day, seventy mourners were killed when Indian troops opened indiscriminate fire his funeral procession in Hawal area of Srinagar. On the same day in 2002, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was martyred by unknown attackers, when he was returning from addressing a gathering at Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, the Convener of Mirwaiz forum of AJK chapter in a statement in Islamabad paid glorious tributes to Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq on his 30th martyrdom anniversary, and the martyrs of Hawal. He said the sacrifices of Moulvi Mohammad Farooq would always be remembered.

He said that freedom of expression and even freedom of religion had been completely snatched by India in occupied Kashmir. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to be under house detention since August, last year, by the Indian government. India has turned occupied Kashmir into a huge prison, where everyone is under arrest, who has been deprived of all basic necessities of life

..

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi appealed to the United Nations and the international community to increase pressure on India for final disposition of Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. KMS—3K

Like this: Like Loading...