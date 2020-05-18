Violence against Kashmiris amounts to war crime in IOK: Wani

Islamabad, May 18 (KMS): Senior vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani voicing concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir has said that rising tide of premeditated and politically motivated violence against Kashmiris by Indian forces amounts to war crimes.

Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad on Monday said that it was quite unfortunate that Kashmiris were being beaten up, tortured, humiliated and harassed in the army camps that have been setup in every locality. “Targeted killing of educated youth have become a new norm for trigger happy forces in the restive region”, he said.

Referring to recent incidents of violence, relating to killing of a youth, looting and vandalizing of public properties by Indian forces in Budgam, the JKNF leader said, “India seems to be on the footsteps of Israel”. Killing young Kashmiris in fake encounters, maiming and mutilating their dead bodies intentionally, destroying civilian properties, demolishing homes and reducing them to rubble he said was India’s new policy to subjugate Kashmiris.

Citing news reports Wani said that in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district alone, at least 105 homes were destroyed search operations between 2015 and March 2018. He said that during its vicious operation at Nasrullahpora village of district Budgam, the Indian Army barged into houses and destroyed household items besides plundering a number of shops. He said that 163 vehicles and more than 42 buildings were damaged after drunken soldiers of Indian army went berserk in the village.

This policy of looting and plundering he said was a deliberate attempt to crush Kashmiris economically. He said that these spine chilling incidents of violence serve as an eye opener for the world community. He said that the world community must shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and stop India from committing grave human rights violations against Kashmiris, who he said have never accepted India’s forcible occupation of their motherland.

Terming right to self-determination as an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir he said that no amount of violence by the Indian state can deter Kashmiris from pursuing their collective cause for which they have rendered great sacrifices. He urged the global community to discharge its moral responsibilities in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the root cause and consequence of tension in the region.

