Gunfight breaks out between Mujahideen, Indian troops in Srinagar

Authorities suspend internet service in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an encounter broke out between Mujahideen and Indian troops in Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar, police said.

The encounter started after a mid-night cordon and search operation was launched by Indian troops in the city.

A top police officer confirmed that a gunfight was on in Nawa Kadal area of city.

Police said that after initial contact and exchange of firing, an explosion took place after which there was no firing

Indian authorities snapped Mobile internet services in Srinagar city, today.

The troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area and conducted search operation. .

