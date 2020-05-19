Demographic change will further complicate J&K issue: PDP

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned to India’s latest move of implementing domicile law in the territory.

The PDP in a tweet, today, said that even a pandemic was no deterrent for the government of India to continue with its disempowerment project for Jammu and Kashmir.

It said orders like the one on domicile certificates don’t settle anything, neither do they cover up the August 5, fraud. “The demographic change and disenfranchisement will further complicate the J&K issue which has claimed thousands of lives so far. This will be resisted through all democratic, peaceful means,” PDP said.

On April 1, eight months after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the BJP government notified a law, spelling out new domicile rules for occupied Kashmir and eligibility for employment in the region.

Under the law, the domiciles have been defined as those who have resided for a period of 15 years in occupied Kashmir and those who have studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th /12th examination in educational institutions located in the territory.

