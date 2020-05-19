Glowing tributes paid to martyred Junaid Sehrai, associate

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai and his associate, who were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Srinagar, today.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi while expressing condolences with Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and family of other martyr, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission till complete freedom from Indian bondage. He also demanded the release of all Kashmiri detainees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in a statement also expressed condolences over the killing of Junaid Sehrai and his associate by the Indian troops in Srinagar.

APHC leader, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, in a statement in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Junaid Sehrai and other Kashmiri youth who had laid down their lives for the Kashmir cause would always be remembered. He said that Indian rulers must realize the fact that the Kashmiris were resolute in their struggle to achieve freedom from the Indian yoke.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, and Hurriyat leader Fridous Ahmad Shah in their separate statements while paying rich tributes to Junaid Sehrai and his associate said that the people need to get united on a single platform for the freedom cause. They called for release of all Hurriyat leaders and activists.

Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Fridous, while paying tributes to all Kashmiri martyrs called upon the United Nations to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its Security Council resolutions to stop genocide of the Kashmiris in the territory.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz, Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri youth like Junaid Sehrai were rendering their lives for a great cause and Kashmiris would not allow their sacrifices to go waste. She said that the ongoing freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion, despite all odds.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement in Srinagar said that devotion and sacrifices of youth like Junaid Sehrai were the real assets of the freedom movement. TWI pointed out that Junaid Sehrai and other martyrs have carved their names in the history with their blood and unmatched sacrifices. It maintained that there is no noble cause than laying one’s life in the pursuit of freedom of motherland and that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go in vain.

The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement said that India had lost its battle in occupied Kashmir, therefore, it was resorting to killing of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties in its vindictive actions in the territory. It expressed solidarity with the families of Junaid Sehrai and other martyred youth.

The Chairman of J&K People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement strongly condemned Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and the killing of top mujahid commander Junaid Sahrai, the son of Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai, and another youth. He while condemning the military operation paid rich tributes to the martyrs and expressed profound grief and condolences with the martyr’s father Muhammad Ashraf Sahrai and family members of other martyr.

The Secretary Information APHC-AJK chapter, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, in a statement in Islamabad paying tributes to Junaid Sehrai and his associate said that the sacrifices of these martyrs would always be remembered. He said that despite the strict lockdown and facing the worst brutalities of Indian troops, the Kashmiris had given a loud and clear message to the world that they would continue their struggle till complete freedom from the Indian bondage.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has paid rich tributes to martyrs of Kashmir including the martyred commander Junaid Sehrai. JKPL Vice chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani in a statement also paid glorious tributes to prominent martyred resistance leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone and martyrs of Hawal in Srinagar.

The vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf, in a statement in Islamabad eulogizing the sacrifices of Junaid Sehrai, his associate and other youth said that the people of Kashmir would accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

The Chairman of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddian, chairing a meeting of the organization in Muzaffarabad while paying homage to Junaid Sehrai and his associate said that despite facing dire situation, the Kashmiri youth had been writing a history of resistance against the Indian forces that had no example in the whole world. He said that the Kashmiris had been rendering matchless sacrifices for the past over seven decades and had refused to surrender before India. He express the confidence that the blood of Kashmiri martyrs would bring positive results soon.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Butt, in his statement issued in Islamabad said that the great sacrifices of Kashmiri youth leaders including Riaz Naikoo and Junaid Sahrai would not go unnoticed. As a result of these sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs the goal of freedom will be achieved, he added.

Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) in a message of condolence issued on behalf of its executive members, Professor Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister Tramboo, has saluted the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Junaid Sehrai. “This is a painful moment for all the freedom loving people of Kashmir on one side but on the other, it also proclaims unimpeachable determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to resist the occupiers till they leave the occupied territory,” it added.

