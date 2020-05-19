Indian troops martyr two youth in Srinagar operation

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today.

The youth were killed during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of the city.

Earlier, Indian troops sealed all entry and exit points of the area and conducted house-to-house searches. A senior police officer told media men in Srinagar that youth were militants who were killed during an ongoing encounter. The troops destroyed at least two houses during the operation.

He said the operation was suspended due to darkness as the area is congested and it was resumed with the first ray of light in the morning.

Inspector General Police, Vijay Kumar, confirmed to the media that the encounter started around 3:00 am in the morning.

One Indian Central Reserve Police Force man and two Special Operation Group personnel were injured in retaliatory fire by the Mujahideen.

The authorities have snapped mobile internet services in Srinagar. More details are awaited.

