Indian troops resort to the worst vandalism in Srinagar

Destroy 17 houses; loot cash and jewellery during caso

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops resorted to the worst kind of vandalism during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar, today.

The troops martyred a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, during the operation.

The cordon was launched by the troops late last night. The troops sealed all entry and exit points and conducted house-to-house searches.

Videos of the military operation making rounds on social media show that the troops destroyed at least 17 houses in the area. Locals could be seen dousing flames emanating from and debris of several houses destroyed in the locality.

The residents of the locality told media that the troops also looted everything including cash, jewellery and gas cylinders during the operation.

A resident said that they had to leave their house after Indian troops launched the military operation. “We spent the night in another house. When we returned, our cash, jewellery, everything was stolen. They (Indian forces) looted everything,” he added.

