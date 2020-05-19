Mufti Nasir demands release of IOK detainees before Eid

Srinagar, May 19 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam while issuing guidelines for the people for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr has demanded immediate release of all political prisoners including Muhammad Yasin Malik, the leaders and workers of Jamaat-e-Islami, religious clerics, office-bearers of High Court Bar Association and other Kashmiri detainees ahead of the Muslim festival.

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar felicitated the people the upcoming Jumat-ul-Wida (last Friday of Ramadan) and Laila-tul-Qadr also known as night of blessings saying that those belonging to Green Zones can offer Eid prayers in playgrounds while following proper COVID-19 protocol that includes wearing face masks and maintaining proper social distancing.

The Grand Mufti urged the people to pay Sadaqa-e-Fitr and Zakah immediately so that poor and destitute can also buy necessary things before Eid.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema in a statement also felicitated the Muslims all over the world in general and in Jammu and Kashmir in particular on the occasion of Lailat-ul-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The religious scholars in a joint statement appealed to the people to continue with prayers and other faith-related activities and extend all possible help to each other, especially to the needy, destitute and daily earners.

